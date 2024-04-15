iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:ICF traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $53.61. 135,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

