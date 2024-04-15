iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.46

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 462826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

