iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.46

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 462826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
