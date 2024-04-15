iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Raised by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.89. 122,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

