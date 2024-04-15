iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 387,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 258,417 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $54.24.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

