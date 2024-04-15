iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

