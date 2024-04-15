iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 391,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 910,711 shares.The stock last traded at $113.01 and had previously closed at $112.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

