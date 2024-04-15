iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.27

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.27 and last traded at $80.46, with a volume of 5377930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.