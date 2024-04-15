iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.65% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $46,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.96 during trading hours on Monday. 905,076 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

