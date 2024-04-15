iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 693.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

