iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,054 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.25. 3,109,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

