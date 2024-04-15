iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 13.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTO traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

