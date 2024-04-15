iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.67

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 33418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.