iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,827. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $593.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.