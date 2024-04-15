iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,827. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $593.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

