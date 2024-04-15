iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 15,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

