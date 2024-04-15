iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.57

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 294552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

