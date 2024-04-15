iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $191,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,988,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

