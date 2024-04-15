iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.82

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 4697627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

