iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 511,920 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

