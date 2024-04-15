iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

