iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWF opened at $332.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

