iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.63. 14,071,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,045,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

