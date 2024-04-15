iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,437,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 576,096 shares.The stock last traded at $116.39 and had previously closed at $117.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

