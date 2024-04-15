iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,437,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 576,096 shares.The stock last traded at $116.39 and had previously closed at $117.54.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
