iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DVY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,557. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.