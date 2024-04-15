iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Trading 2.5% Higher

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 40,814,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,478,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

