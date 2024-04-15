iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.98. 1,462,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,923. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.