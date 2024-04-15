iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVE traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,546. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.