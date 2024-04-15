iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $124.84. 25,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

