iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.95. 28,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,703. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

