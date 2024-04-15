iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.58

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.58 and last traded at $108.28, with a volume of 313002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $882.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.