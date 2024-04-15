iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 2.95% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IYZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 249,169 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

