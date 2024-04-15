Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.86. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
