Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.86. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683 over the last three months. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.