J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

