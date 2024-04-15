Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JKHY. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

