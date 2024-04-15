Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,929 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Jamf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. 231,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,701. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.