Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.92) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

JTC Price Performance

JTC Increases Dividend

LON JTC opened at GBX 868.71 ($10.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,105.88 and a beta of 0.70. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 886 ($11.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 799.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

