Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:JZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

