JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.69. 52,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,368,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

