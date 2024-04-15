JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Trading Down 0.5 %

KMPR traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.71. 75,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,285. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.