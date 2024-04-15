JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,943. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 482,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

