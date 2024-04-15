JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 900

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.00) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 926.86 ($11.73).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.08. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.70). The company has a market capitalization of £17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($335,184.91). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.