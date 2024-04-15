JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $38.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

