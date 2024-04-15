JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. Apple has a 52-week low of $161.42 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

