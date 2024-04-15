Judo Capital Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.87 (ASX:JDOPA)

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.871 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Judo Capital Stock Performance
About Judo Capital
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
