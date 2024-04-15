Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:KNOS traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,014 ($12.83). The stock had a trading volume of 758,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,053.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,060.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.99).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

