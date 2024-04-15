Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Price Performance
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.