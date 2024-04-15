Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $284.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.80. Kardex has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $284.62.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

