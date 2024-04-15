Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $284.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.80. Kardex has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $284.62.
Kardex Company Profile
