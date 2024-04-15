KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KBR alerts:

Institutional Trading of KBR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. 23,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.