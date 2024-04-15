Keel Point LLC Acquires 11,490 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $113.64. 1,690,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,668. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.