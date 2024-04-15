Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246,854. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

