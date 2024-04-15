Keel Point LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.04. 847,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.04. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

