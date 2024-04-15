Keel Point LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $148.52. 1,442,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,361. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

